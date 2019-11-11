A Marine deserter is wanted in the killing of his mother's boyfriend in Virginia, police say

(CNN) A Marine who deserted his post at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina last month is a suspect in the slaying of his mother's boyfriend, authorities say.

According to a news release from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Virginia, Michael Alexander Brown is known to frequent national parks and forests, and he may be living in the woods.

The 22-year-old is believed to be "armed with a high-powered rifle and may have access to other weapons," the sheriff's office said.

Around noon Saturday, the sheriff's office responded to a shooting call in the Hardy community, about 9 miles east of Roanoke, where they found Rodney Brown, 54, dead in his home, authorities said. Rodney Brown's girlfriend -- who is Michael Brown's mother -- called police after finding Rodney's body in the house, Capt. Phillip Young with the sheriff's office said.

Michael Brown was initially labeled a person of interest, and the sheriff's office said he was driving a white 1976 Cadillac. By early Sunday afternoon, authorities were calling Michael Brown a suspect in the killing.

