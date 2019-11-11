Breaking News

Plane slides off runway at Chicago's O'Hare as snow moves in

By Artemis Moshtaghian and Phil Gast, CNN

Updated 11:06 AM ET, Mon November 11, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)An American Eagle flight slid off the runway Monday morning at Chicago O'Hare International Airport as snowy conditions and blustery winds led to hundreds of flight cancellations at the city's major airports.

This week&#39;s Arctic blast will be so cold, forecasters expect it to break more than 300 records across US
This week's Arctic blast will be so cold, forecasters expect it to break more than 300 records across US
All 38 passengers and three crew members were deplaned from the aircraft and are now safely back in the terminal, said American Airlines spokesperson Ross Feinstein. The flight originated in Greensboro, North Carolina.
At the time of the incident, there was light snow with visibility of less than a mile, wind gusts of 30 miles per hour and a temperature of 23 Fahrenheit.
    As of 10 a.m. ET, 500 flights were canceled at O'Hare and Midway International Airport due to weather conditions
    The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Chicago until 3 p.m. ET.
    Read More

    CNN meteorologist Judson Jones contributed to this report.