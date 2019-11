(CNN) When 5-year-old Charlie Skabelund called 911, he had what you could call a serious emergency for a little boy: he needed a McDonald's Happy Meal.

What he didn't expect was for Officer Randolph "Scott" Valdez of the Mesa, Arizona, Police Department to come to his rescue.

When asked whether he had an emergency, Charlie requested a Happy Meal before hanging up.

According to his mom, Kim Skabelund, the family was getting ready for a Halloween party on October 27 when the phone rang.

