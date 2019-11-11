What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos

LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow celebrates with head coach Ed Orgeron after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 46-41 at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Italy's Assunta Legnante competes in the Women's Shot Put Final at the World Para Athletics Championships, November 8 in Dubai.Christopher Pike/REUTERS
A cat runs on the field during the second quarter of an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys, November 4, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.Bill Kostroun/AP
Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu, right, goes up for a shot ahead of United States' Seimone Augustus, left, during the second quarter of an exhibition basketball game in Eugene, Oregon, November 9. Oregon beat the women's national team 93-86, resulting in the second loss to a college team in the Americans' program history.Chris Pietsch/AP
Kristina Mladenovic of France plays a forehand to Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia in the women's singles match of the 2019 Fed Cup Final tie between Australia and France on November 09 in Perth, Australia.Will Russell/Getty Images
Great Britain's Lewis Hamilton celebrates at the F1 Grand Prix of USA after winning his sixth world title on November 3 in Austin, Texas, making him the second most successful driver in Formula One history.Dan Istitene/Getty Images
Kevin King #20 of the Green Bay Packers breaks up a pass intended for D.J. Moore #12 of the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter of the game on November 10 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.Stacy Revere/Getty Images
Adam Pelech #3 of the New York Islanders and Brian Boyle #9 of the Florida Panthers crash the boards during their game at Barclays Center on November 9 in New York City.Al Bello/Getty Images
The #08 Toyota Gazoo Racing TS050 Hybrid of Sebastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima and Brendon Hartley in action during practice at Shanghai International Circuit on November 8 in Shanghai, China.James Moy Photography/Getty Images
Precious Achiuwa #55 of the Memphis Tigers drives to the basket for a layup against the South Carolina State Bulldogs during a game on November 5 in Memphis, Tennessee. Memphis defeated South Carolina State 97-64.Joe Murphy/Getty Images
Seattle Sounders' Victor Rodriguez celebrates a 3-1 win over Toronto FC in the MLS Cup championship on November 10 in Seattle.Ted S. Warren/AP
Nicole Della Monica and Matteo Guarise of Italy perform during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China on November 8 in Chongqing, China. Lintao Zhang/ISU/Getty Images
Members of the South African rugby team celebrate alongside fans during the World Cup Trophy Tour in Pretoria, South Africa, on November 7. The team's 32-12 win over England won them the Rugby World Cup for the third time.Mike Hutchings/REUTERS
Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle skates onto the ice for the game between the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins on November 4 in Boston. Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports
(L-R) United States' Femita Ayanbeku, Netherlands' Marlene van Gansewinkel, and Germany's Irmgard Bensusan compete in the Women's 200m T64 final on Day Three of the IPC World Para Athletics Championships on November 09, 2019 in Dubai.Bryn Lennon/Getty Images
Joe Grant, left, of Hayes and Yeading United and James Henry of Oxford United battle for the ball during the FA Cup First Round match November 10 in Hayes, England. Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands competes in the 33rd Superprestige Ruddervoorde on November 3 in Ruddervoorde, Belgium.Luc Claessen/Getty Images
Kemba Walker #8 of the Boston Celtics makes a leaping throw at Darius Garland #10 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of a game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on November 5, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Celtics defeated the Cavaliers 119-113. Jason Miller/Getty Images
Thomas Cazeune competes against Jim Aka during the first Chessboxing Fights match on November 9 in Paris. The competition alternates between a round of chess and a round of boxing in three minute intervals.Johanna Geron/REUTERS
Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays in the pro am ahead of the Turkish Airlines Open at The Montgomerie Maxx Royal on November 06 in Antalya, Turkey.Warren Little/Getty Images
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., left, catches a pass in front of Oakland Raiders free safety Erik Harris during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, California, November 3.D. Ross Cameron/AP
Caroline Garcia of France serves to Ash Barty of Australia in the 2019 Fed Cup Final tie between Australia and France on November 09 in Perth, Australia.Will Russell/Getty Images
Naoya Inoue of Japan (R) and Nonito Donaire of Philippines (L) fight in their World Boxing Super Series bantamweight final in Saitama, Japan on November 7.Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP/Getty Images
Skaters from Hungary, Republic of Korea, United States of America and France compete in the men's 5000m relay semifinal during the ISU World Cup Short Track on November 9 in Montreal, Canada. Minas Panagiotakis/ISU/Getty Images
Craig Williams celebrates alongside racehorse Soothing after winning race 5 the G.H. Mumm Century Stakes during 2019 Oaks Day, November 07 in Melbourne, Australia.Daniel Pockett/Getty Images
Duke Blue Devils guard Cassius Stanley (2) dunks during the second half against the Colorado State Rams, November 8 in Durham, North Carolina.Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY Sports
Slavia's Vladmir Coufal, center, Barcelona's Arturo Vidal, right, compete for the ball during a Champions League group F soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, November 5.Emilio Morenatti/AP
An extreme skier wrecks during the preliminary round of the Mountain Sports International Freeskiing World Championship in Girdwood, Alaska, on November 6.Christopher S. Miller/Newscom
Golf supporters watch Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tee off on the 1st hole during the final day of the WGC-HSBC Champions at Sheshan International Golf Club on November 3 in Shanghai, China.Matthew Lewis/Getty Images
Oakland Raiders running back Alec Ingold (45) scores a touchdown against Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) during the second quarter on November 7 in Oakland, California.Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports
Runners clear a fence during The 'Mick Finn' A Lifetime In Racing Chase at Chepstow Racecourse on November 6 in Chepstow, Wales.Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images
Son Wan Ho of Korea competes in the Men's Singles first round match against Shi Yuqi of China on day two of the Fuzhou China Open on November 6 in Fuzhou, China. Shi Tang/Getty Images
Defensive back Jordan Howden #23 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers celebrates after making an interception on a pass intended for wide receiver KJ Hamler #1 of the Penn State Nittany Lions in the end zone during the fourth quarter on November 9 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
Tammy Beaumont of the Renegades bats during the Women's Big Bash League match between the Melbourne Renegades and the Hobart Hurricanes on November 10 in Melbourne, Australia. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images
Jonny Hill of Exeter Chiefs wins the ball in the lineout during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Exeter Chiefs and Bristol Bears on November 10 in Exeter, England.Alex Davidson/Getty Images