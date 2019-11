Your hatred of heart-healthy veggies could be genetic

No, don't toss it out. This unappetizing root is an excellent source of vitamins C and K, and it has no fat or cholesterol. It also is a good way to get some manganese, potassium, phosphorous and -- what else -- fiber into your diet. Make roasted celery root "chips," grate it raw into a salad, or do the old-fashioned mash. It pairs well with apples or potatoes. The nutty flavor of cooked celery root also complements fish dishes.

Misnamed completely, these lumpy tubers are actually a species of sunflower and were originally harvested by Native Americans. Fat-, cholesterol- and sodium-free, these unsightly roots have a sweet, nutty flavor and are a great source of vitamin B1 and iron. Try them roasted with extra virgin olive oil and sea salt or raw, thinly shaved into a salad -- but be warned, eating the skin has given it another name: "fartichoke."

Photos: Trendy 'ugly' vegetables also good for you

No, that's not the guts of an animal you're looking at; it's actually fermented Nappa cabbage. A traditional Korean dish, kimchi often has a spicy, sour taste, probably because it's been fermented underground in jars for months. It's an acquired taste for most, but Koreans eat one of the hundreds of varieties at every meal and therefore take advantage of kimchi's many antioxidants, vitamins and phytochemicals.