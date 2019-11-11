Breaking News

Your hatred of heart-healthy veggies could be genetic

By Sandee LaMotte, CNN

Updated 5:02 AM ET, Mon November 11, 2019

No, don't toss it out. This unappetizing root is an excellent source of vitamins C and K, and it has no fat or cholesterol. It also is a good way to get some manganese, potassium, phosphorous and -- what else -- fiber into your diet. Make roasted celery root "chips," grate it raw into a salad, or do the old-fashioned mash. It pairs well with apples or potatoes. The nutty flavor of cooked celery root also complements fish dishes.
Misnamed completely, these lumpy tubers are actually a species of sunflower and were originally harvested by Native Americans. Fat-, cholesterol- and sodium-free, these unsightly roots have a sweet, nutty flavor and are a great source of vitamin B1 and iron. Try them roasted with extra virgin olive oil and sea salt or raw, thinly shaved into a salad -- but be warned, eating the skin has given it another name: "fartichoke."
No, that's not the guts of an animal you're looking at; it's actually fermented Nappa cabbage. A traditional Korean dish, kimchi often has a spicy, sour taste, probably because it's been fermented underground in jars for months. It's an acquired taste for most, but Koreans eat one of the hundreds of varieties at every meal and therefore take advantage of kimchi's many antioxidants, vitamins and phytochemicals.
Looking a bit like an extremely large brain neuron, jicama has mild-flavored, juicy flesh and a crunchy texture that makes it perfect for crudités and relishes, slaws and stir-fries. Originally from Mexico, it's often served sliced and chilled, sprinkled with chili powder, salt and lime juice. Fat- and sodium-free, jicama is an excellent source of vitamin C and fiber.
This trendy tuber's white flesh tastes like a combo of cucumber and broccoli and is an excellent source of vitamin C and fiber. Choose purple or green bulbs that are firm and heavy, with no bruises or cracks. Roast or steam, create a slaw, puree into a creamy soup, or mold into fritters. Some also cook the greens.
A cross between broccoli and cauliflower, this crazy "moonscape" veggie is lighter and sweeter than both of its parents. Fat-, cholesterol- and sodium-free, broccoflowers are an excellent source of vitamin C, and the unusual chartreuse color adds a visual punch to many dishes.
