(CNN) Two red cards, a mass brawl, and a coach lying flat on the floor by the touchline -- it wasn't your average end to a football game.

A Bundesliga match descended into mayhem after Eintracht Frankfurt captain David Abraham knocked Freiburg coach Christian Streich to the ground as his side trailed 1-0 in injury time.

As Abraham was running to collect the ball for a throw-in with his team searching for a late equalizer, he made a beeline for Streich, bumping the 54-year-old to the ground in the process.

A melee ensued, after which Abraham and Freiburg midfielder Vincenzo Grifo, who had been substituted earlier in the match, were both sent off. Frankfurt's assistant coach Florian Bruns was also yellow carded.

