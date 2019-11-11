High-profile White Helmets backer found dead in Istanbul

(CNN)A high-profile supporter of the "White Helmets" group, officially known as Syria Civil Defense, has been found dead in Istanbul, according to Turkish authorities.
James Le Mesurier, the founder and director of the Mayday Rescue group, died in the Kemankes Karamustafapasa neighborhood of Turkey's biggest city early on Monday, the Istanbul governorship said in a statement.
Mayday, a non-profit based out of Istanbul and Amsterdam, supports Syria Civil Defense. The group was established in 2014 and has received funding from the UN and a number of foreign governments, including the UK. According to Mayday, the group has "trained, equipped and managed networks of local volunteers who have provided life-saving support to hundreds of thousands of civilians trapped in conflicts."
The White Helmets started as a volunteer rescue operation, filling the void left by the official emergency services.
White Helmets Director Raed al-Saleh told CNN the group had been informed of Le Mesurier's death on Monday.
"We received the reports of the death of our friend James with sorrow, he was the director of Mayday Rescue organization which is one of the main supporters for the White Helmets," al-Saleh said.
Le Mesurier's friend, freelance journalist Oz Katerji, told CNN Le Mesurier's wife told him he fell from their balcony while she was asleep.
"His wife did not suspect foul play, but she was asleep so can't confirm that 100%," Katerji said.
"The balcony was not high off the ground though and police haven't ruled out foul play yet," he added.