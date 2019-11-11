High-profile White Helmets backer found dead in Istanbul

(CNN) A high-profile supporter of the "White Helmets" group, officially known as Syria Civil Defense, has been found dead in Istanbul, according to Turkish authorities.

James Le Mesurier, the founder and director of the Mayday Rescue group, died in the Kemankes Karamustafapasa neighborhood of Turkey's biggest city early on Monday, the Istanbul governorship said in a statement.

Mayday, a non-profit based out of Istanbul and Amsterdam, supports Syria Civil Defense . The group was established in 2014 and has received funding from the UN and a number of foreign governments, including the UK. According to Mayday, the group has "trained, equipped and managed networks of local volunteers who have provided life-saving support to hundreds of thousands of civilians trapped in conflicts."

The White Helmets started as a volunteer rescue operation, filling the void left by the official emergency services.

White Helmets Director Raed al-Saleh told CNN the group had been informed of Le Mesurier's death on Monday.

