Boy who fell from Tate Modern gallery able to move his legs, parents say

London (CNN) The six-year-old boy allegedly thrown from a viewing platform at the Tate Modern art museum in London can now move his legs and go outside in a wheelchair, according to a statement from his family.

The boy, a French tourist, was hospitalized with serious injuries following the incident on August 4 , which took place on the 10th floor of the museum.

In a statement shared on a fundraising page set up to support the boy, his family said he was making lots of progress: "We can now bring him outside in a wheelchair to breath fresh air. It's tiring for him but he really likes it, of course."

They added that in the past few days he has started to move his legs a bit, and that -- as of Sunday -- he has managed to give "real kisses".

This comes a month after the family shared the news -- on the same fundraising page -- that the boy had been moved from intensive care to a rehabilitation center. In this previous post, they called him their "little knight" because of the "full armor of splints" used to help his limbs heal.

