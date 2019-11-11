The best Veterans Day deals from Kohls, Amazon, Casper, and more

Veterans Day is here, which means some strong deals for active and former military members, their families, and even a few for those who haven't served.

Of course, many retailers, like Home Depot and Lowe's for instance, offer military discounts year round. But today, for deals that are specifically for service members, most online retailers require an ID verification in order to secure the discount. Still others only require a promo code or nothing at all to capitalize on the markdowns.

So today, thank a vet for their service, and check out some of the best Veterans Day deals on the web below:

Amazon Prime : Active and former military members can get $40 off an annual membership, which comes out to $79 versus the usual $119.

: Active and former military members can get $40 off an annual membership, which comes out to $79 versus the usual $119. Perry Ellis : Dress shirts and pants are a steal at this Veterans Day Sale. Snag, an extra 50% off sale, plus free shipping with promo code FREESHIPPING.

: Dress shirts and pants are a steal at this Veterans Day Sale. Snag, an extra 50% off sale, plus free shipping with promo code FREESHIPPING. L.L.Bean : Outdoorsy past and current service members can snag 25% off.

: Outdoorsy past and current service members can snag 25% off. Target : Through Monday, all military personnel, veterans, and their families get a 10% discount on one purchase in store and online.

: Through Monday, all military personnel, veterans, and their families get a 10% discount on one purchase in store and online. Casper : Get some sleep with 10% off any mattress order using promo code COZY10.

: Get some sleep with 10% off any mattress order using promo code COZY10. Pier 1 : Spruce up your home with 25% off regular-price and clearance items from Pier 1 using promo code 25OFF.

: Spruce up your home with 25% off regular-price and clearance items from Pier 1 using promo code 25OFF. Eight Sleep : Save $200 on your purchase of the Pod, no promo code necessary

: Save $200 on your purchase of the Pod, no promo code necessary Leesa : Online mattress retailer Leesa is honoring vets with a 15% off sitewide sale.

: Online mattress retailer Leesa is honoring vets with a 15% off sitewide sale. Brooklinen : Snag new linens, bedding, and more from Brooklinen with 15% off sitewide with promo code SURPRISE15.

: Snag new linens, bedding, and more from Brooklinen with 15% off sitewide with promo code SURPRISE15. Under Armour : Time to gear up for workouts. Under Armour is offering a 20% off military discount.

: Time to gear up for workouts. Under Armour is offering a 20% off military discount. Huckberry : Gear from Huckberry is 20% off today for active duty, veterans, and military families.

: Gear from Huckberry is 20% off today for active duty, veterans, and military families. Kohls: Take an extra $10 off purchases of $25 or more with promo code THANKSVETS.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.