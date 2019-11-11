Get up to $500 off 4K Alexa-enabled Sony TVs at Amazon

Amazon is currently offering up to $500 off Sony 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVs in several sizes.

Both models boast Ultra HD, 4K resolution and X-Motion Clarity for a high refresh rate. They are also compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so you can control your TV with your voice. The Sony X900F series ranges from 49 to 85 inches. The greatest discount you can get is on the 75-inch variation at $1,998.00, originally $2,799.99.

As for the X950G series, it's a tie between the 55-, 65- and 75-inch models. These start at $998.00, originally $1,199.99.

The primary difference between these models is the higher processing power of the X950G. While the X900F's X1 Extreme processor is nothing to scoff at, the X950G's X1 Ultimate is the best Sony has to offer. Simply put, the X950G will give you some advantages that translate into better overall performance.

Those of you who have experienced Ultra HD, 4K resolution will find great candidates for an upgrade. And to those who have not, your foray into this realm of quality awaits.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.