Yes, you can get a 2018 renewed MacBook Air for just $749 today

Apple fans listen up — thanks to Amazon's gold box daily deals, you can save on the 2018 renewed MacBook Air and even score the base model for just $749.99— that's a $250 savings.

So what's the deal with 2018 and renewed? Well, these are the previous-generation MacBook Airs, but still, sport the redesign complete with two USB-C ports and an audio jack. The prominent feature is, of course, a 13.3-inch Retina display that will undoubtedly outperform the previous model.

Renewed means that these products will work and look like new. Essentially these were returned to Amazon or acquired, and while not certified by Apple, they have been inspected and tested. You also get the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee, which means you can return it for any reason within the 90-day window.

So let's walk through the different models and savings:

2018 Renewed MacBook Air with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB SSD ($749.99, originally $999.99; amazon.com)

2018 Renewed MacBook Air with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD ($869.99, originally $1,199.99; amazon.com)

Both of these models sport an Intel Core i5 processor with integrated Intel UHD Graphics and 8 GBs of RAM. Don't expect these to be the most powerful options on the market, but should handle productivity tasks, content streaming, light editing and even some casual gaming. The core difference between the two models is either 128 GBs or 256 GBs of internal storage. Whatever you choose, you'll get a solid-state drive.

Act fast though, as this sale ends at midnight.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.