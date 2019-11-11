(CNN) At least 10 people have been killed and millions displaced after Cyclone Bulbul smashed into India and Bangladesh over the weekend.

The storm hit Bangladesh late on Saturday night, and led to severe flooding there and in neighboring India . The bad weather has since dissipated, but many are still waiting to return to their homes.

A view of destruction in the aftermath of Cyclone Bulbul, at Amarabati village in Bakkhali, South 24 Parganas district of India's West Bengal state on November 10, 2019.

Enamur Rahman, Bangladesh's minister for disaster management, said a total of 2.16 million people have been evacuated from their homes across the country. Most of the 10 victims confirmed dead as a result of the storm were killed by falling debris.

About 30,000 houses were damaged by the cyclone, Rahman said, adding that most of the affected homes were "simple huts made of bamboo and other materials."

"They are not strong structures so (were) vulnerable to damage," he said.

