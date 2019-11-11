(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:
-- President Trump railed against the whistleblower's lawyer, tweeting that the whistleblower, the lawyer, and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff "should be investigared (sic) for fraud!."
-- A President Trump-appointed federal judge decided that Trump can't sue New York state officials in a DC court to stop the release of his tax returns to Congress.
-- Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says Apple Card discriminated against his wife.
-- Nikki Haley divulged in her memoir that former Trump administration officials Rex Tillerson and John Kelly attempted to recruit her to undermine President Trump in an effort to "save the country," according to The Washington Post.
-- This week's Arctic blast will be so cold, forecasters expect it to break more than 300 records across America.
-- He sent a message in a bottle 9 years ago from Massachusetts. He finally got a response from France.
-- Walgreens may get scooped up in the largest private equity deal in history, a report says.
-- A doctor is accused of performing hysterectomies and other unnecessary medical procedures on patients without their consent.