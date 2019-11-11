Islamic centers and churches in Nigeria hold thousands of mental health patients in chains, rights group says

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Thousands of patients with mental health issues are bound in chains and locked up in facilities across Nigeria where they are subjected to "terrible abuse," Human Rights Watch said Monday.

The rights group said detention and violent treatment of inmates are rife in some state-run clinics, Islamic rehabilitation centers, traditional healing homes, and churches in the country.

Citing interviews with dozens of patients, families and staff at various Nigerian mental health facilities visited between 2018 to 2019, Human Rights Watch said patients, including children, were being forced to eat or drink herbs as part of their treatment in some traditional healing homes.

A 22-year-old woman at a Christian healing center in Abeokuta, a city in southwest Nigeria, told the rights group she had been held captive in a church for five months and denied food as part of a "spiritual cleanse" for her condition.

"I was tied with chains for three days straight so I could fast. For the three days I had no food or water. It wasn't my choice, but the pastor said it was good for me. Sometimes if they say I should fast and I drink water or take food, they (the church staff) put me on a chain," she said.