Teenage girl charged with murder after police say she tied down and killed an animal rescue advocate

(CNN) A 14-year-old girl was arrested and charged with murder after police say she tied down and killed a 59-year-old Philadelphia man known for his animal rescue efforts.

Philadelphia police said they responded early November 5 to a report of a man in distress. Police entered the home and found a man, later identified as Albert Chernoff, partially tied to the bed with a massive head wound and several slashes to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female was seen leaving the property before police arrived, and police released surveillance video from inside the home in an attempt to identify her. The girl, who is 14, arrived with her mother and two defense attorneys to turn herself in, police said.

She was arrested November 8 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 27, court documents show. Given her arrest, the surveillance video has since been removed, police said.

Police have not named the girl.

Read More