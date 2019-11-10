NFL Sunday: How to watch your favorite teams play

(CNN)It's NFL Sunday, and it's time to get some action.
This week, the Minnesota Vikings will go head to head with the Dallas Cowboys in an unpredictable game.
Week 10 brings 11 new match ups. Here's how to watch:
Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New York Giants vs. New York Jets
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.
Arizona Cardinals vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts
Watch: 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Carolina Panthers vs. Green Bay Packers
Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Los Angeles Rams vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.
Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys
Watch: 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, playing at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.