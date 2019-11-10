Breaking News

NFL Sunday: How to watch your favorite teams play

By Alaa Elassar, CNN

Updated 4:17 AM ET, Sun November 10, 2019

(CNN)It's NFL Sunday, and it's time to get some action.

This week, the Minnesota Vikings will go head to head with the Dallas Cowboys in an unpredictable game.
Week 10 brings 11 new match ups. Here's how to watch:

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Soldier Field in Chicago.
    Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

    Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

    Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

    Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

    New York Giants vs. New York Jets

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

    Arizona Cardinals vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

    Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts

    Watch: 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

    Carolina Panthers vs. Green Bay Packers

    Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

    Los Angeles Rams vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

    Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

      Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys

      Watch: 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, playing at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.