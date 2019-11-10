California hiker is found dead on top of a glacier after missing for days

(CNN) A three-day search for a California hiker has ended after he was found dead on top of a glacier in Sequoia and Kings National Park.

Alan Stringer, 40, of Huntington Beach, was reported missing Monday evening when he didn't return home after a hike, the Inyo County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Investigators found his body Thursday at the top of the Darwin Glacier, which is near the base of Mount Darwin.

Stringer did not tell anyone his hiking plans or potential routes, and authorities said he'd recently bought hiking equipment and took mountaineering course. His vehicle was found shortly after midnight Tuesday morning, authorities said.

A forensic analysis of Stringer's cell phone found that he had made one call Nov. 3 -- before his planned hike. Inyo search and rescue crews deployed a helicopter during the search.