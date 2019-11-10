No kids came to this 11-year-old's birthday party. Then his favorite hockey team made his dreams come true

(CNN) After no invited friends showed up to his 11-year-old son's birthday party, Jason Foster took to Twitter to crowdsource some birthday love for his little boy.

Foster posted a picture of his son Kade at the birthday party last weekend, proudly repping the Toronto Maple Leafs with his Leafs shirt and a custom cake. His dad tagged the team, as well as Leafs players Mitchell Marner and John Tavares.

My son Kade had his 11th birthday party last night. None of his invited friends came. That hurt. I'm asking my Twitter friends to show him some love today. If you have a minute, please send him a birthday wish. @Marner93 @91Tavares @MapleLeafs #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/kn0vP1l6z8 — Jason Foster (@NLWildlife) November 3, 2019

His call for birthday wishes was met with a flood of tweets from hockey players, celebrities, and politicians, including "Star Wars" star Mark Hamill, actor Ben Stiller and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Then the Maple Leafs took notice. The team flew the birthday boy and his family from their home in Newfoundland to Toronto for the Leafs' game Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Kade was able to watch the morning skate and meet the team in their locker room. A video posted by the team shows him shaking hands with players Jason Spezza, Morgan Rielly and others.

