Extinction Rebellion activists sail 'sinking house' down River Thames

London (CNN) Extinction Rebellion activists staged a surprising demonstration Sunday, floating a model of a sinking house down the River Thames in protest over rising sea levels.

The replica suburban house was floated in front of London's Tower Bridge in the early hours of Sunday in an "attempt to send an SOS to the government on climate inaction," the protest group said in a statement

Extinction Rebellion noted that the ongoing flood disaster in northern England starkly illustrates that "our homes, businesses and families are at very real risk."

"We are watching, in real time, as people's lives are destroyed around the world and in the UK. Unless action is taken to halt biodiversity loss and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero these tragedies are set to worsen," the group said.

Climate activists protest in London's Trafalgar Square during the third day of climate change demonstrations led by Extinction Rebellion in October.

The group pointed to scientific predictions that global sea levels could rise between 1 and 5 meters by 2100.

