This Army veteran is helping to take the fight to lung cancer

(CNN) An Army combat veteran who is facing the fight of her life has joined forces with a former NFL player to raise awareness in the battle against lung cancer.

Retired Lt. Col. Angela Downs served 12 years in the Army, including a 2006 deployment to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

One year ago this month Downs was on the receiving end of a personal bombshell when she was diagnosed with a form of lung cancer.

Lung cancer facts 1 in 16 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime. One person is diagnosed with lung cancer every 2.3 minutes. More than 228,000 will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year. 60% to 65% of all new lung cancer diagnoses are among people who have never smoked or are former smokers. Source: Lungevity Foundation

"I had zero clue I had lung cancer. I had a little dry cough that wouldn't go away. It annoyed my husband more than it did me," Downs said.

After repeated trips to the doctor, a chest X-ray, scans, and a biopsy, the results confirmed the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes.