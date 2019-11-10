(CNN)The early season showdown between the two firm favorites for the English Premier League title did not disappoint.
Liverpool won a pulsating encounter against reigning champion Manchester City 3-1 at Anfield Sunday after a match full of goalmouth incident and yet another VAR controversy.
The victory has left Jurgen Klopp's men nine points clear of City, who languish in fourth behind Leicester and Chelsea as well after 12 matches, and firmly on course to claim a first top-flight title in 30 years.
European champion Liverpool did ride their luck and no more so than after five minutes as Bernardo Silva's cross was cleared with massive City appeals for a penalty for handball by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Referee Michael Oliver waved play on and from the subsequent home attack Fabinho struck home a brilliant opener from outside of the penalty area.
A VAR check for the handball followed, but it was turned down to the obvious disgust of City boss Pep Guardiola and the Liverpool goal confirmed.
Guardiola's mood would not have been improved by a 13th minute second for Liverpool from Mo Salah and a third came early in the second half as Sadio Mane headed home.
City pulled one back through Bernardo Silva with 12 minutes remaining, but despite intense pressure Liverpool held out for the three points that even at this early stage of the season could prove crucial.
