A rock in Omaha became an overnight attraction thanks to the cars that can't seem to avoid it

(CNN) A boulder has become a bit of a rock star in Nebraska after an untold number of vehicles crashed on top of it recently, sparking an unexpected fan base.

The rock, which rests inconspicuously in a parking lot median at N 156th St., has become Omaha's hottest new tourist attraction thanks to a vibrant Facebook group Reddit community , and a 5-star Google Maps rating that features photos of cars, trucks, and SUVs wedged on its perch.

"I personally think it's one of those things that everybody gets a chuckle out of," said Facebook fan Matt Roberts. He was on his lunch break on Monday when he drove by and saw a hopeless black SUV.

"There's a lot of division and anger in the country and this is just a random thing that is amusing to most people regardless of any other politics," he explained of its appeal.

Over the past six weeks, Arrow Towing has responded to at least six calls of vehicles that have crashed into the rock, manager Steve Rains told CNN.

Read More