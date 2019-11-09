Gordon Hayward is injured again. This time it's a fractured hand

(CNN) Gordon Hayward of the Boston Celtics, who started the season playing all-star quality basketball again, left Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs with a fractured bone in his left hand.

It's the second notable injury for Hayward, who missed almost all the 2017-2018 season because of an ankle injury.

"This one doesn't feel near as bad as it did two years ago," Celtics Coach Brad Stevens said. "He'll be back. He'll be off for a few weeks or a month or whatever it is."

Stevens said the team officials and Hayward will consult with doctors Sunday to determine whether Hayward needs surgery.

He played last season, mostly off the bench, and averaged 11.4 points per game. This season, he was scoring at a 20.3 points per game rate going into Saturday's contest and was averaging 7.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Read More