Woman found after being abducted, raped and 'left to die' in desert, police say

(CNN) A man and his daughter abducted and raped a Las Vegas woman, taking her to California and holding her about a week before she was "left to die" outside Edwards Air Force Base in California's Mojave Desert, investigators said.

Among the charges against Stanley Lawton, 54, and his daughter Shaniya Poche-Lawton, 22, are kidnapping to commit robbery, attempted murder, rape and robbery, according to the complaint.

Military police found the alleged victim, cold and disoriented, outside the base during a routine patrol on November 6, according to Capt. Eddie Hernandez of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

"She's very lucky to be alive" after she was found by chance, Hernandez said. She had been dumped without food or water, he said. It's not clear how long she had been in the desert, he said.

The woman was treated at a hospital and has been released, Hernandez said.

