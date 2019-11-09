Breaking News

Warner Bros. Studio evacuates because of nearby wildfire

By Hollie Silverman and Steve Almasy, CNN

Updated 8:38 PM ET, Sat November 9, 2019

The Barham Fire sends smoke aloft from just behind the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, California.
(CNN)The Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, near Los Angeles, was evacuated Saturday.

The Barham brush fire has burned 34 acres in the Hollywood Hills, a statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
"There are no structures damaged or imminently threatened," the fire department said. Officials encouraged residents to stay inside their homes and have not issued evacuation orders.
More than 230 fire department personnel are assigned to the fire, the statement said.
    Warner Bros. Studio, like CNN, falls under parent company WarnerMedia.