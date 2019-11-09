Warner Bros. Studio evacuates because of nearby wildfire

(CNN) The Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, near Los Angeles, was evacuated Saturday.

The Barham brush fire has burned 34 acres in the Hollywood Hills, a statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

A CNN producer near Warner Bros. took this photo of the smoke.

"There are no structures damaged or imminently threatened," the fire department said. Officials encouraged residents to stay inside their homes and have not issued evacuation orders.

More than 230 fire department personnel are assigned to the fire, the statement said.

The fire department had stopped the blaze's forward progress, officials said Saturday evening.

Warner Bros. Studio, like CNN, falls under parent company WarnerMedia.