Flight diverted after man grabs passenger 'by the crotch,' criminal complaint says

(CNN) An American Airlines flight was diverted to Oklahoma after a man grabbed a passenger seated next to him "by the crotch," according to a federal criminal complaint filed Friday.

James Clayton Cholewinski-Boy.

James Clayton Cholewinski-Boy was charged with abusive sexual contact after Tuesday's reported assault aboard American Airlines Flight 807 from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Salt Lake City, Utah, the complaint said.

It's unclear whether Cholewinski-Boy has an attorney.

The alleged victim, identified as "E.J." in the complaint, was seated between Cholewinski-Boy and her daughter. Shortly after takeoff, he began touching the woman's arm and she repeatedly pushed his hands away, according to the complaint.

Cholewinski-Boy then "forcibly grabbed her by the crotch," the complaint said. The woman again pushed his hand away and demanded that he stop.

