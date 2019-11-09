(CNN) Undeterred by the cold and driving rain, a record home crowd for an England women's football international saw the Lionesses beaten 2-1 by Germany at Wembley Stadium Saturday.

Building on the growing popularity of the women's game, the pre-match sales for the friendly clash at the iconic stadium had come close to a sell out, with the eventual attendance of 77,768 setting a new high mark.

By comparison, the previous record of 45,619 came back in 2014 when England lost 3-0 to the same opponent at Wembley, since when its playing fortunes have markedly improved with successive semifinal appearances at the 2015 and 2019 Women's World Cups.

The match between England and Germany women at Wembley was watched by a record crowd of 77,768.

But a poor run since its heroics in France this summer has seen Phil Neville's team struggle and a 90th minute winner from Klara Buhl extended Germany's fine record of seven straight wins on English soil.

It was England's fifth defeat in seven games since the World Cup finals, but the expectant and boisterous home crowd at least saw a spirited display after captain Alexandra Popp put Germany ahead in the eighth minute with the visitor totally in control.

Alexandra Popp of Germany celebrates scoring the opening goal of the friendly against England at Wembley.

