(CNN) Robert Lewandoski extended his remarkable record of scoring in every Bundesliga match since the start of the season as Bayern Munich thrashed arch-rival Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in 'Der Klassiker' Saturday.

Reigning champion Bayern dominated from the start in its Allianz Arena stadium with Polish international Lewandowski grabbing a double as he was on the scoresheet for the 11th straight league match.

It was a far cry from the sorry 5-1 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt last Saturday which marked the end of Nico Kovac's spell in charge and left Bayern's title defense on shaky foundations.

The emphatic victory has lifted Bayern up to third in the standings, one point adrift of leader Borussia Moenchengladbach, which can extend the advantage at home to Werder Bremen Sunday.

Dortmund has slipped to fifth, three points adrift after a disappointing afternoon for Lucien Favre's men.

Read More