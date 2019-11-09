20 unique gift ideas for that hard-to-shop-for person

There's always that person on your list that is nearly impossible to shop for — either they "don't need anything" or "don't want anything." Yet you still would like to give this person a present.

That's when you need a unique gift. Adding personalized or custom touches — whether it's monogrammed initials on a gorgeous piece of luggage or memorializing a meaningful place with a one-of-a-kind map — can turn a thoughtful gift into an extra-special token of appreciation.

To help find a present for that hard-to-shop-for person, we've rounded up 20 unique gift ideas for men and women. (And for everyone else on your list, we've got great gift ideas for him, gifts for her and the best gifts for kids, too.) These unique ideas are bound to wow them this holiday season.

Grafomap Custom Map (starting at $49; grafomap.com)

Memorialize a special place with a Grafomap custom map. The service allows you to create a map of any city in the world and then tailor the final look and feel of the print with the colors, stickers, and descriptions and the zoomed-in or -out view of your choosing.

Away Travel Monogrammed Weekender Bag ($280; awaytravel.com)

Away isn't just a great provider of rolling luggage. The Instagram-famous travel company has been expanding its offerings to backpacks, weekenders and totes as well. Its Weekender Bag in particular can be customized with initials.

Madewell Customized Beanie Hat ($45; madewell.com)

Don't just gift your friends and family any old hat. This beanie from Madewell allows for you to add any personally meaningful catchphrase, initials, or motto you'd like on the brim.

Personalized Family Mugs (starting at $30; uncommongoods.com)

Ever wonder what your parents (or kids!) would look like in cartoon form? Customize theses personalized mugs to resemble the family members of your choosing.

Bose Quiet Comfort 35 Custom Headphones ($399.95; bose.com)

Bose's popular noise-canceling Quiet Comfort 35 Headphones can also be tailored to suit your personality. Every aspect of the headphones, from the ear cups to the headbands, can be customized with the color of your choice.

Dust and Things Personalized Cheese Board ($27.99; amazon.com)

Perfect for the people on your list who love hosting, this engraved cheese board will be the star of their future dinner parties and family gatherings. You just provide the text — like your recipient's name or a cute, cheesy saying (pun intended) — and it will be etched onto the wooden serving board.

Soludos Custom Smoking Slipper ($95; soludos.com)

Soludos is best known for its espadrilles that have quirky cartoons or sassy sayings embossed on them. If you haven't found a pair on the site that perfectly matches your friend's personality, why not design a pair of your own?

Coordinates Legend Bracelet ($190; coordinatescollection.com)

In the same way the Grafomap helps celebrate a special location through artwork, the Coordinates Legend Bracelet helps memorialize an important place (by its map coordinates) and date in a piece of minimalist jewelry. It's a sweet token of affection to commemorate anniversaries, birthdays and more.

Homesick Candle ($29.95; amazon.com)

If the people you hold closest to your heart are the farthest away this holiday, give them a candle that will help them feel a little less homesick. Homesick Candles come in a variety of countries, cities and states that will help them feel like they're home sweet home, even if they're far from it.

Land's End CashTouch Herringbone Throw Blanket ($26.97; landsend.com)

Sometimes the best gifts are the most practical ones. And what better item to have on hand when snow starts to fall than a cozy herringbone blanket? This design from Land's End can also be monogrammed for a subtle personal touch.

Sabra Personalized Pilsner Glass, Set of 4 ($79.99; wayfair.com)

Instead of trying to find the whiskey lover in your life a label they haven't yet tried (good luck!), get them a set of monogrammed glasses to hold their favorite beverage.

Scratch the World Travel Map ($25.99; amazon.com)

Give your favorite traveler inspiration for their upcoming adventures with this scratch-off world map. This popular gift idea (it's a best-seller on Amazon) will help them visualize all the places they have yet to explore and scratch off the ones where they've been.

Casetify Custom iPhone Case ($49; casetify.com)

Gifting the new iPhone this holiday? Pair it with a special stocking stuffer, like this Casetify Custom iPhone Case, so the device is protected and pretty at the same time.

Cathy's Concepts Monogram Cufflinks ($37; nordstrom.com)

He's going to be wearing cufflinks during life's more formal occasions, so why not make sure they're an accessory that feels like it was made just for him?

Marina Monogram Coaster ($14; anthropologie.com)

Unsure of what to get co-workers this holiday season? These affordable monogram coasters look way more high-end than their price tag suggests, making them a present that will stun without breaking the bank.

Levi's Customizable Jeans ($148; levis.com)

Not all jeans are made equal. A prime example is a pair of customizable denim from Levi's, which can fit your body like a dream and be ordered in the wash, level of distressing and pattern you want.

Baublebar Make Your Own Wrist Bracelet ($36; baublebar.com)

Think of Baublebar's bracelets a more adult version of the classic camp-style friendship bracelet.

Fossil Custom Designed Watch ($155; fossil.com)

No matter how many smartwatches hit the market, analog versions will always be in style. And a timepiece that's been tailored to someone's specific tastes? Now that will last a lifetime.

Paper Source Monogram Wreath Custom Stamp ($29.95; papersource.com)

For the stationery-obsessed, this monogram stamp will help put the final touch on all their handwritten notes and cards.

Yankee Candle Personalized Candle ($34.50; yankeecandle.com)

Unlike other custom products that give you a choice of preset designs, this Yankee Candle allows you to upload a photo of your choosing to the label for a gift that's truly unique.

