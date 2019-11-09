These Sony noise canceling headphones are at the lowest price yet

Though the Sony WH1000-XM3 over-ear headphones have an unusual naming convention, their long-lasting battery life and dependable/top-notch noise cancellation have made them shine. And now Sony fans can rejoice over the largest discount we've seen them on yet, just in time for the holidays.

Amazon.com and Walmart are offering the Sony WH1000-XM3 for just $278, down from $349.99. That is $71.99 in savings, and it applies to both color options---- silver or black.

Sony WH1000-XM3 Headphones ($278, originally $349.99; amazon.com)

Sony WH1000-XM3 Headphones ($278, originally $348; walmart.com)

The WH1000-XM3 features active noise canceling based on the ambient sound around you, a major improvement upon traditional noise canceling. These cans are also Alexa enabled, giving you easy control of your music and access to information. These features, combined with up to 30 hours of battery life and a comfortable, ergonomic design, add up to a real winner. You can also plug them in if you prefer a wired connection.

Either way, Sony's WH1000-XM3 headphones step up the game at their lowest price ever.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.