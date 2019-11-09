Swap your PopSocket for a lip balm dispenser

We've all heard of PopSockets, but now you can swap out those ordinary discs for a lip balm of your choice with PopGrip Lips ($15; popsockets.com). Complete with a lid and multiple flavors to choose from. And yes, these might just complete the VSCO Girl look.

These attach to a PopGrip Base, a PopChain or Otterbox cases with built-in PopSockets. You can simply swap a normal PopSocket for a PopGrip Lip. But don't worry, they are removable if you prefer wireless charging.

PopGrip Lips come in 6 flavors: So Vanilla, 100% Cotton Candy, Watermellionaire, Strawberry Feels, Cherry Cherry and Blue Radberry. The flavors are interchangeable if you are feeling like a different taste for the day—- refills cost $3. They are also composed of natural ingredients including beeswax and vitamin E. Even better, the lids have some fun and vibrant designs to match the flavor.

PopGrip Lips are currently available for $15 with refills available for $3. This is likely a great stocking stuffer that won't break the bank. With winter coming up for many of us, why face dry lips alone?

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.