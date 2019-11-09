28 best gifts for home cooks and foodies

Maybe they're home cooks, self-proclaimed foodies, or just people who live and breathe "Great British Bake Off." Whatever the specifics, the common denominator here is that they're people who are happiest in the kitchen.

So when it comes to holiday shopping for these folks, get them gifts that will make their time inventing new recipes, whipping up soufflés, or hosting dinner parties even more enjoyable.

To help, we've found the best gifts for cooks and foodies. (And for everyone else on your list, we've got great gift ideas for him, gifts for her, the best gifts for kids, plus unique gifts for those hard-to-shop-for people.) From a fondue set to a bouquet of charcuterie to a molecular gastronomy kit, all of these gifts are *chef's kiss* perfect.

Ceramic Fondue Set ($89; food52.com)

With so many retro products back in vogue (Polaroid cameras, analog record players, anything and everything Lisa Frank), it's no surprise that some nostalgic kitchen items, like the classic '70s fondue set, have recently become must-haves. Host a modern-day fondue party for friends and family with this complete set, which comes with a ceramic pot, burner, stainless steel base and four fondue prongs, so you can enjoy all that cheesy and chocolatey melted goodness.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Brightland Awake Olive Oil ($37; nordstrom.com)

Expert cooks know that a premium olive oil can make all the difference to dishes. Brightland is one of the extra virgin olive oil newcomers on the scene that makes some seriously delicious EVOO. Plus all of its bottles are powder-coated to protect the olive oil from any damaging UV light.

_______________________________________________________________________________

"Salt, Fat, Acid Heat" by Samin Nosrat ($20.99; target.com)

Your foodie friends are probably already familiar with the New York Times best-selling cookbook "Salt, Fat Acid, Heat," which has a Netflix docuseries by the same name. Let them enjoy the full scope of Nosrat's recipes with a book of their very own.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven (Starting at $150; lecreuset.com)

With a lifetime warranty and unparalleled design, Le Creuset is considered by many chefs, professional and amateur alike, the Rolls Royce of Dutch ovens.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Isiler Pasta Maker ($37.95; amazon.com)

Fresh pasta is just as much fun to make as it is to eat. Let your foodie friends and family members whip up fettuccine, spaghetti, lasagna and more at home with this affordable pasta maker.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Capresso 4-Cup Espresso Machine ($59.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

The art of a great espresso involves fresh beans and premium equipment. Solve half of that equation with the Capresso four-cup espresso machine, which can help make barista-quality lattes, flat whites and other espresso-based beverages.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Levi's Rigid Denim Apron ($49.50; levis.com)

This sturdy apron is up to the messiest kitchen tasks, from barbecuing to baking. You can even get it customized for a personal touch.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Cookbook and iPad Stand ($25.50; amazon.com)

For your friends and family, cookbooks are meant to stay in prime condition. After all, the best of them will be passed down. Help them stow their favorite recipes in a safe place while they meal prep with this handy stand.

_______________________________________________________________________________

KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus Stand Mixer ($349.99; target.com)

A KitchenAid stand mixer can help drastically cut down on the time it takes to knead, whisk, whip and more. Plus, with additional attachments you can use the mixer to grind, juice or create fresh pasta.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Molecular Gastronomy Kit ($49; uncommongoods.com)

Take your cooking skills to new, avant-garde heights with this easy-to-use gastronomy kit; it comes with all the ingredients and tools you'll need to get experimenting.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Cast Iron Reversible Grill-Griddle ($29.97; homedepot.com)

When the weather is too cold to cook outside, bring your grilling indoors with this reversible griddle pan, perfect for cooking burgers, grilled veggies, pancakes and more.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Milk Bar Cake For Life Set ($85; milkbar.com)

Now your friends and family can have the famous Milk Bar cake, and eat it too. This tasty gift set comes with a vanilla birthday cake and a 150-page cookbook full of sweet inspiration.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Deluxe Cheese Grater and Server ($24.90; amazon.com)

This genius cheese grater with a built-in server solves the common kitchen problem of how to cleanly contain your freshly grated Parmesan, so you can easily pour it into your sauces or on top of salads.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker ($29; urbanoutfitters.com)

True to its name, the Dash rapid egg cooker can poach and hard-boil eggs in a flash. Simply add water, press a button and get ready to enjoy an egg-cellent meal (yes, we went there) in no time at all.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Marble Wood Cake Stand ($24.99; kirklands.com)

Your loved ones put great care into their baked goods, so it's only fitting that they have a sleek cake stand to display their creations beautifully.

_______________________________________________________________________________

5-Blade Vegetable Spiralizer ($22.99; amazon.com)

Spiralized vegetables can provide a healthier alternative to starchy pastas. This best-selling product on Amazon can slice through tougher ingredients, like carrots and potatoes, with ease.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Dash Mini Waffle Maker ($14.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Like the egg cooker from Dash, this mini waffle maker can whip up mini breakfast waffles in, well, a dash. It's the perfect portion for anyone who wants a fix for their sweet tooth without going overboard.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Olympia Provisions Salami Bouquet ($50; food52.com)

Your food-obsessed friends wouldn't go googly-eyed over just any old bouquet. But this arrangement of artisanal salami that they can cook with or enjoy as a simple plate of charcuterie? Now that's another story.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Philips Air Fryer ($249.95; amazon.com)

We've waxed poetic about air fryers before. These heavy-duty devices, including this popular design from Philips, can crisp and roast your favorite fried foods (like french fries and chicken) with little to no oil necessary.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Anthropologie Daily Bakeware Rolling Pin ($18; nordstrom.com)

For the person who loves to bake, this vibrant, stoneware rolling pin will be a star player in their kitchen tool lineup.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Modern Sprout Garden Jar ($21.98; amazon.com)

Cutting fresh herbs from an indoor garden while you cook just can't be beat. And with one of these self-watering kits, you can grow basil in your kitchen sans the constant worry of overwatering or forgetting to water your plants altogether.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker ($39.99; amazon.com)

Hamilton Beach's breakfast sandwich maker is a favorite of thousands of Amazon customers, because of its simple, but genius, design that cooks two custom breakfast sandwiches for you in a matter of minutes.

_______________________________________________________________________________

ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide ($199; amazon.com)

Want to know how professional chefs can make the perfect medium-rare steak without fail? The answer is sous vide, which can cook proteins (sealed in plastic) to absolute perfection in a temperature-controlled water bath.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Small-Batch Quarterly Hot Sauce Subscription ($120; food52.com)

Calling all hot sauce lovers: This spicy subscription offers you craft, small-batch hot sauces from across the globe and delivers them straight to your doorstep.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Cactus Citrus Juicer ($29.99; amazon.com)

This twist on the classic citrus juicer is a stocking stuffer your foodie family members will absolutely adore. And it looks great on a kitchen countertop.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Vitamix 5300 Blender ($249.95; vitamix.com)

If you're going to buy a blender, you might as well make it a Vitamix. These heavy-duty appliances can pulverize nuts, frozen fruit, vegetables and more. And because this blender is certified reconditioned, you're saving over $100 on the price, too.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Stoneware 3 Piece Kitchen Canister Set ($32.99; wayfair.com)

Spices, flour, sugar and flaky salt are all ingredients you need readily available on your counter while cooking. Stow them away in these geometric canister sets for easy access.

Instant Pot DUO60 ($79; walmart.com)

When in doubt about what to gift your loved ones, go for the Instant Pot. This crowd-pleasing appliance replaces seven devices, plus it can cook entire meals with little effort on your part. It doesn't hurt that it's also one of the trendiest products you can have in your kitchen right now.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.