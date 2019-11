Darren Staples/Getty Images A vehicle is driven through flood waters after the River Don burst its banks on Friday, November 8 in Rotherham, United Kingdom. In photos: Floods inundate northern England

Darren Staples/Getty Images A vehicle is driven through flood waters after the River Don burst its banks on Friday, November 8 in Rotherham, United Kingdom.

Parts of northern England have been hit with a month's worth of rain in 24 hours, triggering the United Kingdom's Environment Agency to issue more than 70 flood warnings, including six severe "danger to life" warnings.

One woman's body has been recovered after she was swept away by floodwater, Derbyshire Police said in a statement on Friday.

Operations are underway to evacuate residents in the affe