A satellite image released by Copernicus Sentinel dated December 31 shows bushfires burning across Australia.
Copernicus Sentinel Imagery via AP

In photos: Bushfires rage through Australia

Updated 5:49 AM ET, Thu January 2, 2020

Deadly bushfires are burning across Australia, exacerbated by strong winds and a record-breaking heat wave as the country experiences one of its worst droughts in decades.