In photos: Bushfires rage through Australia

A satellite image released by Copernicus Sentinel dated December 31 shows bushfires burning across Australia.
Copernicus Sentinel Imagery via AP
Updated 5:49 AM ET, Thu January 2, 2020
Deadly bushfires are burning across Australia, exacerbated by strong winds and a record-breaking heat wave as the country experiences one of its worst droughts in decades.