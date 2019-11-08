Her boyfriend admitted child abuse but didn't go to prison. She spent 15 years in prison for not reporting him

(CNN) Tondalao Hall was arrested after her boyfriend left her baby girl with broken ribs. She didn't hurt the child but still served 15 years over the abuse.

Hall, 35, was released Friday from the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud, Oklahoma. She tearfully hugged her children, her siblings and many friends who had been waiting for her.

"I'm blessed and I'm humbled," Hall told reporters outside the prison.

In 2004, Hall and her then-boyfriend, Robert Braxton, were arrested on child abuse charges after she took two of her youngest children to the hospital. Her 3-month-old daughter had broken ribs and a broken femur, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma, which is representing Hall.

In 2006, after serving two years in county jail, Braxton pleaded guilty to two counts of abuse. He was sentenced but given probation and released from custody, online court records show.

