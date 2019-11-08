Breaking News

A man returning home from work found a woman's body in his house. Police found another body and a bomb threat

By Madeline Holcombe and Joe Sutton, CNN

Updated 4:37 AM ET, Fri November 8, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A man, a woman and a dog were found dead in the home, police say.
A man, a woman and a dog were found dead in the home, police say.

(CNN)A gated community in Simi Valley, California, was evacuated Thursday after two people and a dog were found dead in a house and a bomb threat was discovered written on a wall, police say.

Police were called to the house around 6:45 p.m. after a man returning home from work found a woman and a lot of blood in his residence, Simi Valley Police spokesman Steve Shorts told CNN.
From the first call to the all clear was about six hours, police say.
From the first call to the all clear was about six hours, police say.
The woman was determined to be deceased when fire officials arrived, Shorts said. A man and a dog were then found dead of apparent gunshot wounds in the home. It is not clear if there is a relationship between the resident and the two people found dead.
Officials responding to the scene also found script writings on the wall indicating that there was a bomb in the residence.
    The house was evacuated, along with 47 residents in the surrounding area, Shorts said.
    Read More
    No bomb was found, he said. The investigation is ongoing.