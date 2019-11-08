A restaurant manager gets 10 years in prison for beating and torturing a black employee

(CNN) John Christopher Smith suffered in silence for years as his manager at a South Carolina restaurant physically abused him for and forced him to work over 100 hours a week without pay, federal officials say.

Now that manager, Bobby Paul Edwards, 54, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $272,952.96 in restitution to the victim, the Justice Department said in a statement Thursday.

Edwards pleaded guilty in June last year to one count of forced labor for coercing Smith to work extensive hours for no pay. He used violence, threats and intimidation on the African-American employee at the restaurant in Conway, according to the Justice Department.

Edwards, who managed the restaurant between 2009 and 2014, hurled racial epithets at him, beat him with a belt, and hit him with pots and pans, federal officials said.

Smith had intellectual disabilities, and was afraid of losing his job. At times, Edwards, who's white, would burn his bare neck with hot tongs to make him work faster, federal authorities said. Other times, he'd allegedly beat him with a belt, punch him with his fists, and use racial slurs to belittle and demean him.

