Florida school deputy fired after video shows him grabbing a girl by the head

(CNN) A school resource deputy in Florida has been fired after he was caught on video pulling a girl's head back as he took her into custody, authorities said.

The deputy was assisting a sheriff's deputy in responding to a call on Thursday about a fight between teenagers in the parking lot of the Summerset at International Crossing apartments in Orlando, according to 911 call records and Orange County Sheriff John Mina.

In body camera footage released by the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the school deputy approaches the girl, grabbing her arm and putting it behind her back while saying, "You're the one who started this s**t in school. You're the one who started this s**t all day today anyway."

"I'm tired of this s**t," the deputy says as he pulls back the girl's head, which is wrapped with a scarf.

He then walks the girl toward a squad car as she screams. When a group of people gather around them, the deputy yells at the crowd to get back and pulls his baton.

Read More