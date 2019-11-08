(CNN) Attorney Alan Dershowitz has countersued a woman who claims he sexually abused and defamed her, claiming she defamed and intentionally inflicted emotional distress on him.

The woman, Virginia Giuffre, formerly known as Virginia Roberts, says she was a victim of multimillionaire alleged pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and that Dershowitz had sex with her. Epstein died in August while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges; the New York City medical examiner determined he had died by suicide.

Dershowitz claims Giuffre "conspired with her lawyers to publish her false and defamatory claims of and concerning Dershowitz with a knowing or reckless disregard of their falsity," according to the lawsuit. "She has done so with the specific intent and design that her statements be a source for the media so that the media will publish her false allegations of and concerning Dershowitz that he had sex with her while she was underage as part of Epstein's criminal sex trafficking of minors."

Dershowitz adds in the lawsuit that "Giuffre has falsely and with a knowing and reckless disregard of falsity and acting out of ill-will and spite publicly labelled Dershowitz as a child rapist and molester."

Regarding the claim of international infliction of emotional distress, Dershowitz says he "has suffered and continues to suffer from severe emotional distress including anxiety, stress, mental anguish, and the physical effects therefrom, medical conditions including but not limited to cardiac conditions, and other ailments, precipitated by the harassment, disparagement, and other tortious conduct by Giuffre."

