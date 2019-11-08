(CNN) They say there is a story behind every champion, but not many narratives can compare to the incredible journey taken by this one special horse.

To cap it all, she's just sold for $1.5 million at auction.

However, her ashes-to-riches story could have been very different.

Fanned by the wind, the fire spread rapidly and there wasn't time to evacuate all of the horses. The only option was to set them free to run for their lives. One of those who set off through the blaze was Belvoir Bay.

"That was their only chance of surviving the fire. There were hundreds of them and the fires were wild. It was mayhem," the horse's trainer Peter Miller told BBC World Service at the time.

The fire devastated much of the center. Out of the 450 horses that were evacuated or released, 46 died.

Javier Castellano riding Belvoir Bay across the finish line at Santa Anita Park.

Miraculous return

Like many of the horses let loose, Belvoir Bay was still unaccounted for days after fleeing the flames.

Congratulations to our 2019 #BreedersCup Turf Sprint Champ Belvoir Bay and all connections! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/SAGIdDx3Zp — Breeders' Cup (@BreedersCup) November 2, 2019

Eventually, the horse was found in a nearby barn but she wore the scars of her quite remarkable escape.

"It was so hard to identify her," said then-owner and former MGM chief executive Gary Barber. "People were sending us pictures and we were like, 'That doesn't look like her'."

She had suffered severe burns to her legs and was sent to the San Luis Rey Downs Equine Clinic where she spent time in a hyperbaric chamber, a treatment sometimes used on burn victims.

However, after a couple of weeks of treatment, the horse was returned to Barber and so began her incredible racing comeback.

Volunteers rescue horses during the Lilac fire in Bonsall, California on December 7, 2017.

Seemingly unfazed by her death defying experience, she won her first race back, the Mizdirection Stakes, and continued to improve with every stride.

The highlight of her miraculous career came at last weekend's Breeders' Cup , described as the world championships for thoroughbreds, where she stormed to victory in the $1 million Turf Sprint, beating a field of 12 which included two-time champion Stormy Liberal, also trained by Miller.

If victory wasn't enough, she ran a track record -- covering the five furlongs in a stunning 54.83 seconds.

"We nursed her back to health and the rest is history, as they say," Miller told reporters after the race.

"She's tough as nails. She's just very special to me. That's why it's extra emotional."

The win means Belvoir Bay has won 12 of her 28 career starts, earning an estimated $1,699,787 in the process.

Belvoir Bay cools off after winning the Breeders Cup Turf Sprint race.

$1.5 million sale

Belvoir Bay's record-breaking win has attracted plenty of attention and the horse has since sold at the Fasig-Tipton November Sale, North America's oldest thoroughbred auction house, for an eye-watering fee of $1.5 million.

She was bought by Mike Shannon, an agent from Bluewater Sales , who described her as "the fastest mare in the world."