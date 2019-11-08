Toxic soccer matches: Stabbings, fascist salutes and banners mocking Mussolini

(CNN) Stabbings, fans appearing to make Nazi salutes as well as supporters mocking former Italian leader Benito Mussolini combined to produce a toxic atmosphere in a leading European football game Thursday.

The Europa League match between Italian club Lazio and Scotland's Celtic in Rome's Stadio Olimpico was decided by French midfielder Olivier Ntcham's 95th-minute winner in favor of the Scottish team in a game that finished 2-1.

Lazio fans doing Nazi salutes in Glasgow today. Absolutely no place for this in Glasgow, Scotland or anywhere. Hope the bhoys smash them on the pitch tonight. #CelticFC



pic.twitter.com/MF0Lbzb9IH — 🍀 Celtic1967.com 🍀 (@Celtic1967_com) October 24, 2019

For the previous 94 minutes, a number of Celtic fans had reveled in taunting their Italian hosts, particularly after a similarly heated game in Glasgow between the clubs a fortnight ago.

Shortly after Lazio's arrival in Glasgow on October 24, videos appeared on social media seemingly showing Lazio "ultras" -- a hardcore faction of supporters -- making fascist raised-arm gestures as they walked through the city center.

The Rome club has found it difficult to shake off historical associations with fascism. Mussolini was a reported fan of the club and in the past, Lazio has had players who have openly displayed fascist beliefs, such as Paolo Di Canio