Tampons will no longer be taxed as luxury items, after landmark German vote

Berlin (CNN) What do wine, cigarettes and tampons have in common? They're all classed as "luxury goods" in Germany and taxed at the highest possible rate.

The country has one of the higher tax rates on feminine hygiene products in the European Union, ranking 11th out of the 28 member states.

But that is set to change, following a landmark vote in the German parliament Thursday.

The government, apparently swayed by a growing equal rights campaign, says the sales tax on sanitary products like tampons and pads will be reduced from next year.

From January 1, 2020, the amount of tax on sanitary items will be cut from 19% (for luxury goods) to 7% (the rate for daily necessities).