Holiday decor and more is up to 75% off at Wayfair's Clearance Sale

Wayfair is here to spruce up your home before the holidays hit and innumerable relatives start invading your space. The mega home retailer is offering up to 75% off a variety of essentials, including everything from bedding and bedroom furniture to kitchen essentials and storage solutions, at their three-day clearance event.

Among the deals are over 200 pieces of Christmas decor, so you can start properly decking your halls with stockings, garlands, string lights, wreaths, and festive knickknacks. And notably, Wayfair's cult-favorite Derry Sofa is marked down to the lowest price we've seen at about $618.

So start shopping now since, as the name of this sale suggests, you only have three days to take advantage of these prices. See below for just a few of the best picks you can gift to your home this season, and be sure to check out CNN Coupons to save even more at Wayfair.

Derry Sofa ($617.99, originally $1,350; wayfair.com)

Three Posts Stocking ($14.82, originally $18.70; wayfair.com)

Samira Shag Ivory/Gray Area Rug ($35.99, originally $59.40; wayfair.com)

Willa Arlo Contempo 4-Door Accent Cabinet ($565.83, originally $993; wayfair.com)

Andover Mills 12-Piece Noland Matted Picture Frame Set ($88.49, originally $109.99; wayfair.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.