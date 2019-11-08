The best Singles' Day deals from Nike, Columbia and more

Think you have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to score the year's best deals? Well, circle November 11 on your calendar pronto, because that's the date of Singles' Day, the world's biggest shopping day — although it hasn't quite taken America by storm. Yet.

Not familiar with it? That's because it's a holiday mostly recognized in China, and one that brought in a record $30.8 billion in sales in just 24 hours last year for Chinese online commerce giant Alibaba (which operates Taobao and Tmall). Comparatively, 2018 Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales in the US totaled $14.1 billion combined, according to Adobe Analytics, which tracks online retail spending.

Singles' Day, which started in the '90s at Nanjing University as a sort of anti-Valentine's Day for singles in China, is recognized as a day to treat yourself. (November 11 was chosen because the date is written as four ones, or singles). Drawing on its popularity, Alibaba launched the online shopping holiday it dubs the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival in 2009, growing from 27 brands in its inaugural year to 200,000 in 2019.

"When we think about globalizing this 11.11 holiday, it's really about bringing more international — and American — brands to Chinese consumers," Brion Tingler, Alibaba Group spokesman, told CNN Underscored.

Singles' Day has made news in the finance sector this year, as a recent report from consulting firm AlixPartners found three-quarters of Chinese consumers may boycott American brands due to the US-China trade war. But Tingler notes that 64 brands, both Chinese and American, have already hit $14 million in preorders, with sales records being broken by cosmetic lines, including Lancôme, L'Oréal, Estee Lauder and Olay, and electronics brands such as Apple, Dyson, Siemens and Philips.

"This year we are seeing very strong demand across the board and iconic American brands are doing very well," Tingler said. Hot product categories for Singles' Day sales? Beauty, clothing, shoes, sporting goods and electronics.

And while November 11 may still be better known as Veterans Day in the US, plenty of stateside brands are getting on board with great online savings. We've rounded up the best Singles' Day deals for US shoppers — because whether you're flying solo, dating or married, why wait until the day after Thanksgiving to treat yourself?

Nike

Nike is offering an extra 20% off select styles from November 8 to 11 with the code SINGLES in honor of Singles' Day. Here are two of our fave picks from the sale.

Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Funnel-Neck Fleece Pullover Hoodie ($60; nike.com)

Soft, cozy and versatile? This hoodie is as perfect for a night in with Netflix as it is for brunch out with friends the next morning.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Nike Air VaporMax Plus Men's Shoes ($190; nike.com)

Put your best foot forward with this super high tech-looking upgrade to the 1998 Air Max Plus.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Brooks Brothers

The retailer is offering 40% off all men's and women's outerwear on Monday, November 11, no code needed. Here are a few items to keep you warm and cozy this Singles' Day.

Brooks Brothers Women's Faux Fur-Trimmed Parka ($198; brooksbrothers.com)

Stay extra warm with this water-repellent, down-filled parka that comes with a removable faux fur collar. Black is classic, but if you're feeling flirty, opt for fire-engine red.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Brooks Brothers Men's Merino Wool-Blend Bomber Sweater Jacket ($198; brooksbrothers.com)

Layer up the style with this soft sweater jacket that has a cool bomber jacket silhouette.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Columbia

Even if your heart is cold on Singles' Day, your body doesn't have to be thanks to the jackets on sale at Columbia. From 11/10 to 11/11 get an extra 20% off sale section items and free shipping on everything at Columbia.com.

Men's Parkchester Hill Jacket ($136.00; Columbia.com)

This jacket with Columbia's Omni-Heat thermal reflective technology is sure to keep you warm and dry.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Women's Dualistic Long Jacket ($109.90; Columbia.com)

If you wear your heart on your sleeve, you might as well make it a nice warm one with this jacket, which is also equipped with Omni-Heat technology.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Naadam

To celebrate Singles' Day sustainably-minded clothing brand Naadam is offering 30% off on 11/11 with code ELEVEN11, excluding the $75 Sweater, Luxe Sweater, Studio and Care Items. Here are a few of our faves:

Cashmere Ribbed Sweater Royal Blue ($135; naadam.co)

This buttery-soft sweater can keep you feeling cozy and stylish.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Wool Cashmere Quarterzip Oatmeal ($175; naadam.co)

For guys going stag on Singles' Day, this quarterzip comes in six colors.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Thakoon

On 11/11 Thakoon is offering shoppers a 25% off discount with code TODAY25, because who needs love when products like the tops we found below are on sale?

Cotton Blouse Navy ($95; thakoon.com)

Wear this blouse the next time you have a date, or the next time you ditch one to hang out with the girls.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Knitted Tee Heather Taupe ($95; thakoon.com)

Perfect for mild fall days, this knit wool tee comes in three colors: black, heather taupe and ivory.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Woman Within

Plus-size retailer Woman Within has a Singles' Day offer of 50% off sitewide and 30% off clearance items with the code WWENOV19.

Dreams & Co. long flannel robe ($32.99; WomanWithin.com)

For those chilly days when you just want to bundle up and never leave the house, reach for this soft, long robe and let the snuggle vibes settle in.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Bearpaw Effie slipper ($59.99; WomanWithin.com)

Part cable-knit sweater, part sheepskin lining, part sturdy outsole, these slippers are so cozy that you may start coming up with sneaky ways to wear them everywhere you go.

_______________________________________________________________________________

HBX

The cool, curated HBX site features clothing, footwear, accessories, gadgets and more, and, in honor of Singles' Day, is adding in an extra 20% off sitewide with the code SINGLE20. Here are a few items for the hipsters on your gift list.

X-Girl Random Ring necklace ($24.50; HBX.com)

Next time you round up the ladies for a girls' night out, reach for this pretty gold necklace.

_______________________________________________________________________________

MSGM logo backpack ($126; HBX.com)

Relationship baggage? Pack it away in this bright logo bag.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Have a Good Time stripe socks ($15, HBX.com)

The easiest way to jazz up an outfit: fun socks! And the message on this pair pretty much requires you to have a blast along the way.

_______________________________________________________________________________

ColourPop

ColouPop's recent collection with PONY, the South Korean makeup artist with 6.8 million Instagram followers, has officially dropped. The two makeup moguls created a bright and colorful line that's perfect to shop on Singles' Day. In addition to the new collection, you can take 20% off most items on the ColorPop site now until the end of Singles' Day.

Bitti X ClolourPop Collection Set ($90; colourpop.com)

Channel your inner PONY this Singles' Day with this new makeup collab.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Baby Got Peach Shadow Palette ($9.60; colourpop.com)

With nine shades and three different finishes, this peachy palette is perfect for any party.

_______________________________________________________________________________

More Singles' Day 2019 Deals

Here are additional Singles' Day sales and deals—we'll continue to update this post.



Stuart Weitzman: Score 30% off new boot styles with the code SWSINGLESDAY19 from the high-end retailer of footwear and accessories during this Singles' Day sale.

boohooMan: On 11/11 only, get an extra 11% off the site offer with code SINGLE.

Elizabeth Arden: From 11/9 to 11/13, get 20% off any $125 purchase and receive two complimentary gifts with code ARDEN1111.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.