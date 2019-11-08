Oprah's Favorite Things list is live on Amazon: Shop the best gifts now

You get a gift! And you get a gift! Thanks to Oprah Winfrey and her excellent taste in, well, everything, your entire list will benefit from the iconic media mogul's Favorite Things curated guide, created in conjunction with Amazon.

This year's Favorite Things list is as multifaceted as Oprah herself, spanning everything from portable speakers to cozy slippers. For your holiday shopping needs, we've narrowed down her picks even further. (Need more ideas? We've also got gift ideas for him, gifts for her, and the best gifts for kids, too.)

Below, find our favorite Favorite Things under $200, any of which would make an excellent present for a loved one or for the ultimate loved one: yourself. It's OK, Oprah would want you to.

Peepers Women's "Bravado" Blue Light Filtering Glasses ($25; amazon.com)

The quintessential businesswoman, Oprah understands that screens are inevitable. She suggests shielding your eyes with these Peppers magnifying glasses. The lenses claim to filter 40% of eye-straining blue light, while the polycarbonate frames come in on-trend tortoiseshell in a variety of shades to keep you looking good.

Ecoffee Reusable Cup ($11.99; amazon.com)

Give the earth a gift with this 8 oz. reusable coffee cup from Ecoffee. Made from natural fiber, corn starch, and resin, these cups are BPS, BPA, phthalate, and latex-free. Plus, it comes in eye-catching colors, including forest green, bright yellow, and hot pink.

Echo Dot Kids Edition ($69.99; amazon.com)

This one is for the kids. Not only do you get your choice of two fun colors, but the Echo Dot Kids Edition is packed with features designed for little ones. From hundreds of kid-friendly skills to Amazon Freetime, the ways to interact are endless.

BAGGU Standard Reusable Shopping Bag 3-Pack ($36; amazon.com)

These reusable, machine-washable, 100% ripstop nylon totes from Baggu are a cult-favorite. Oprah's favorite 3-pack boasts bright florals, and with a 30-pound capacity, they'll be your new go-to when it comes to toting groceries.

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket ($139.99; amazon.com)

Of course Oprah, ever hip to the trends, is a fan of the viral Amazon coat. The Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket stormed onto the fashion scene last year to much acclaim, and this season, it's available in a brand new red colorway.

Courant Catch:2 Wireless Charger ($150; amazon.com)

This wireless charger can handle two Qi-enabled devices at once, and it's wrapped in pebble leather. It's performed incredibly well in our testing and screams sophistication.

Sorel Women's Out 'N About Puffy Insulated Winter Sneaker Boot ($139.95; amazon.com)

No one likes cold feet. These winter-y sneakers from Sorel feature 200g of insulation and a microfleece lining, not to mention a grippy outsole waterproof nylon upper to keep the cold weather out.

Steamery Pilo Fabric Shaver/Lint Remover ($49.95; amazon.com)

Since your sweaters will be getting a lot of wear this season, keep them in perfect condition with the Pilo Fabric Shaver/Lint Remover from Steamery. Available in blue, black, and pink, this device will extend the life of even your most delicate pullovers. Plus, it's rechargeable via USB and tiny enough to take anywhere.

The Everything Travel Blanket ($88; amazon.com)

Everyone needs a good throw blanket, and this one from E-Marie Travel contains multitudes. Use it as a regular blanket, a scarf, a wrap, or a pillow; it's lightweight and folds up into a bag, so you can truly take it anywhere.

Printworks Sky Series Dusk 500 Piece Puzzle ($25; amazon.com)

Puzzlers in your life will be delighted and challenged by this jigsaw from Printworks. This soothing image of the sky at dusk will no doubt be tough to puzzle out, but once it's complete, move on to the dawn and night sky versions.

SPOT THE DOG! Easy Fastening Dog Bandana ($24.99; amazon.com)

With this fluorescent, polka-dotted bandana, it will be easy to spot your pup day and night. It features Velcro fasteners to make staying safe a breeze, and of course, it's utterly adorable.

Echo Faux Fur Colorblock Pull Through ($59; amazon.com)

Protect your neck from the elements with this fashionable, faux-fur scarf. With color-blocking in both neutral and bold hues and an easy pull-through feature, it's sure to level up any outfit—even one that's completely covered by a winter coat.

Ninja Foodi ($129.99; amazon.com)

The Ninja Foodi is known for its versatility, and it's a worthwhile investment for any serious home chef, especially during soup season. A 64 oz. glass pitcher allows for big batch blending, while it's 1400-peak-watt motor and high speed blade will crush anything that comes its way. And most impressively, its 800-watt heating element will help you whip up infused drinks and soups in no time.

Sony SRS-XB12 Bluetooth Speaker ($33; amazon.com)

Available in six fun colors with extra bass technology and a core speaker, this compact speaker from Sony can pump up the jams. You can even pair two together for a stereo experience.

Intelex Warmies Slippers, Grey (19.99; amazon.com)

A classic fair of fuzzy slippers never goes out of style, and these ones are more than meets the eye. Filled with all-natural grain and dried French lavender, they're fully microwavable for extra warmth and peak relaxation.

Calpak Luka Carry-On Luggage Metallic Silver Softside Spinner Suitcase ($165; amazon.com)

Stand out from the black suitcase crowd with this metallic silver roller bag from Calpak. With a large main compartment, zippered pockets, two nylon tie-down straps, a TSA-approved combination lock, and four double-spinner wheels, it will serve you well on any upcoming holiday getaways.

Pixie Mood Rae Phone Crossbody ($47.50; amazon.com)

Your phone—undoubtedly one of your most prized possessions—deserves the best, and this Pixie Mood Rae Phone Crossbody is an accessory worthy of your most-used device. It features soft-yet-durable vegan leather in four fall-ready colors, along with a detachable, adjustable strap. Plus, it doubles as a wallet, so you can leave your bulky bag at home.

@Jewelchic by House VIP Water Bottle (19.99; amazon.com)

May your days, and your reusable water bottle, be merry and bright. This stainless steel, BPA-free bottle has almost as much personality as Oprah herself. Bring it with you everywhere to ensure you always have water—and a pop of color—on hand.

HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga Liquid Eyeshadow Holiday Set ($96; amazon.com)

Lady Gaga launched her very own makeup line on Amazon just a few months ago to much acclaim, and her holiday set of six shimmery liquid eyeshadows certainly delivers. Get this Haus Laboratories set for the beauty lover—or the Little Monster—in your life.

Jenni Kayne Basil Glass Candle ($55; amazon.com)

This candle by luxe brand Jenni Kayne smells of fresh basil—but it also features notes of neroli, green herbs, bay, and jasmine. Meanwhile, the wax is a natural blend of coconut, soy, beeswax, apricot oil, and paraffin with a lead-free cotton wick. Light it up when you're curled up at home on a cold night, then reuse the neutral matte glass once you've burned through it.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.