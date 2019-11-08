Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack event is back with an extra 25% off clearance

Nordstrom Rack is making way for new styles by marking the old way down. The retailer's Clear the Rack event is on, with nearly 14,000 clearance items going for an extra 25% off for a total savings of up to 75% off.

Scores of your favorite brands are among the on-sale inventory, including Nike, Cole Haan, Eileen Fisher, Madewell, Adidas, and more. Because there is simply so much apparel, shoes, accessories, home items, and beauty finds included in this sale, the best way to sift through it all is to filter by your favorite brands—or, feel free to spend your whole weekend scrolling through thousands of items in search of everything you didn't know you needed.

Clear the Rack will last through Monday, but some of the most coveted styles and sizes are already selling out. See below for a few of our favorite bestsellers, and head over to the Rack for the full complement of deals.

Nike Superset Vented Crew Neck T-Shirt ($14.05, original $35; nordstromrack.com)

Halogen Faux Wrap Sweater ($19.97, originally $79; nordstromrack.com)

Sam Edelman Riza Flat ($44.99, originally $130; nordstromrack.com)

Coffee Shop Faux Fur Pullover ($19.67, originally $85; nordstromrack.com)

Richer Poorer Raglan Sleeve Hoodie ($22.49, originally $70; nordstromrack.com)

Hawke & Co. Monet Perforated Slip-On Loafer ($14.98, originally $99; nordstromrack.com)

K Hall Studio Hobnail Red 18oz. Candle ($11.24, originally $40; nordstromrack.com)

Cole Haan Lock Group Small Tote Bag ($81.55, originally $290; nordstromrack.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.