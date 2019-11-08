Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack event is back with an extra 25% off clearance

Nordstrom Rack is making way for new styles by marking the old ones way down. The retailer's Clear the Rack event is on, with over 16,000 clearance items going for an extra 25% off for a total savings of up to 75% off.

Scores of your favorite brands are among the on-sale inventory, including Nike, Cole Haan, Eileen Fisher, Madewell, Adidas and more. Because there are simply so many apparel items, shoes, accessories, home items, and beauty finds included in this sale, the best way to sift through it all is to filter by your favorite brands — or, feel free to spend your whole weekend scrolling through thousands of items in search of everything you didn't know you needed.

Clear the Rack will last through January 1, but some of the most coveted styles and sizes are already selling out. See below for a few of our favorite best-sellers, and head over to the Rack for the full complement of deals.

Madewell Stripe Balloon Sleeve Knit Sweater ($28.11, originally $110; nordstromrack.com)

Nike Futura Icon T-Shirt ($11.24, originally $30; nordstromrack.com)

Larry Levine Faux Fur Trim Hooded Quilted Parka ($39.36, originally $195; nordstromrack.com)

Hawke & Co. Quilted Packable Down Jacket ($28.11, originally $195; nordstromrack.com)

Sorel Emelie Waterproof Combat Boot ($67.49, originally $160; nordstromrack.com)

Ugg Alder UGGpure Lined Suede Slipper ($37.49, originally $90; nordstromrack.com)

Ted Baker London Monicaa Leather Midi Tote ($81.55, originally $295; nordstromrack.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.